Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

PLYM stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $30.14. 590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,949. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 39,250 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 15,880 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLYM shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

