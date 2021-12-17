Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Shares Gap Down to $29.89

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.89, but opened at $27.50. Plantronics shares last traded at $26.83, with a volume of 559 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.58.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $419.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plantronics news, Director Guido Jouret sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $76,518.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Plantronics (NYSE:POLY)

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

