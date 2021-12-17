Pivotal Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Pivotal Research in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.42% from the stock’s current price.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James downgraded Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

NYSE ATUS opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $38.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.53.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Altice USA will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $62,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $103,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 38,500 shares of company stock worth $609,545. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 703.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $86,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

