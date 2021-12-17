Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 29.17%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $480.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average is $16.99. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 278.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

