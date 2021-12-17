Piper Sandler Cuts Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $54.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Phreesia’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.74) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.86) EPS.

PHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $39.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.39. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $81.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.39.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.75 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 5,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $386,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $379,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,714 shares of company stock worth $1,495,876 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Phreesia by 51.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

