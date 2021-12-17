Piper Sandler Comments on Farmers National Banc Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Farmers National Banc in a report released on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FMNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Farmers National Banc stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.49. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $518.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 37.40% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.95 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. 41.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.58 per share, with a total value of $87,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,589 shares of company stock valued at $248,654. 8.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

