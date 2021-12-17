Piper Sandler Comments on Columbia Banking System, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Columbia Banking System in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $132.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.88 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stephens cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

COLB opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.59. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $50.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

In other news, Director Tom Hulbert purchased 11,073 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 19.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,782,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,711,000 after purchasing an additional 453,962 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 333,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 19.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,627,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,824,000 after purchasing an additional 270,428 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 64.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 570,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,663,000 after purchasing an additional 223,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,547,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,763,000 after purchasing an additional 215,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.