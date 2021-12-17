Piper Sandler Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a report released on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.23.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FNB. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $13.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 542,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter worth $123,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 591.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 278,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 237,850 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

