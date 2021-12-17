Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Short Interest Down 70.1% in November

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the November 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

NYSE MHI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,611. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $13.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

