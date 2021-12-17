Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 59 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,053 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,956,000 after purchasing an additional 122,964 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 613,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,204,000 after purchasing an additional 334,739 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $2,695,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 410,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,879,000 after purchasing an additional 237,881 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $348.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $349.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $322.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.17. The firm has a market cap of $91.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.57.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

