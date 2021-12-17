Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $3.82 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 60.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100,720 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises approximately 0.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in ONEOK by 77.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 203.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $58.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.93. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.39 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.40.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.