Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,286 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 823.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $169.29 billion, a PE ratio of 197.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average of $26.86. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

