Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 133 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.7% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $1,091,544,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 84.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,304,000 after buying an additional 1,286,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,529,879,000 after buying an additional 1,200,144 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 37.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $922,780,000 after buying an additional 1,047,776 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $204,358,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V stock opened at $214.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $412.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.88.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

