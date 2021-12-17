Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,611 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 2.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $61.28 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $56.52 and a 52 week high of $65.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.87.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

