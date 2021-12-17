Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 1.4% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AAF Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 49,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,773,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42.9% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 20,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. 35.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIA opened at $359.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $353.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.76. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $297.42 and a twelve month high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

