Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,684 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after buying an additional 2,205,438 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 38.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,069,734,000 after buying an additional 2,087,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 511.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,367,000 after buying an additional 1,823,400 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 45.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $736,488,000 after buying an additional 1,631,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,476.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,612,762 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,697,000 after buying an additional 1,550,160 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total value of $55,118,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $43,882,676.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,855,124 shares of company stock valued at $818,160,388. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $143.34 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $397.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

