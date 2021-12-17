PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PHX Minerals Inc. is an oil and natural gas mineral company. Its property principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico and Arkansas. PHX Minerals Inc., formerly known as PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC., is based in OKLAHOMA CITY. “

Shares of PHX Minerals stock opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. PHX Minerals has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $4.37. The company has a market cap of $69.01 million, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.04.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PHX Minerals will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher T. Fraser acquired 23,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $54,775.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 41,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,434.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 163,400 shares of company stock worth $421,185. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in PHX Minerals by 64.3% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,425,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after buying an additional 1,731,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 113.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,150,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 611,151 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 282.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 296,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 931.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 272,760 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 60.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 79,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

