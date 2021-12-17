Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 179,314 Shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) by 94.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,314 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Far Peak Acquisition were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Far Peak Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $11.30.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

