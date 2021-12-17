Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Makes New $222,000 Investment in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,530,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,598,155,000 after acquiring an additional 503,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,822,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $803,765,000 after acquiring an additional 72,296 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $707,640,000 after acquiring an additional 405,333 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $430,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,071,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,093,000 after acquiring an additional 209,830 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $330,461.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $84.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.07 and a 200 day moving average of $85.66. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.60.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

