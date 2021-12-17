Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 29.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Shares of PM stock opened at $94.38 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.34 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $146.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

