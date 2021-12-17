Phala.Network (PHA) Hits Market Capitalization of $96.00 Million

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 52% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last week, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. Phala.Network has a total market cap of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala.Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Phala.Network

Phala.Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

