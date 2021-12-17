Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $52.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.12.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer stock opened at $61.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $343.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.84. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.