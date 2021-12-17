Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of PEY traded down C$0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 183,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,250. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of C$2.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.24. The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$218.87 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEY shares. CIBC increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.05.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.85, for a total value of C$236,922.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,374,622.20. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,382,920. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 19,000 shares of company stock worth $177,303 and have sold 91,030 shares worth $945,564.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

