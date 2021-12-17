Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 80.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,887 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,515 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 73,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

PBR opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 34.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.381 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 19.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 20.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.52.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.