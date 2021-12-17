Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Short Interest Update

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 315,600 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the November 15th total of 474,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 789.0 days.

Shares of Petrofac stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71. Petrofac has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $2.57.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

