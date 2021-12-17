Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Trading 6.7% Higher

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) traded up 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.77 and last traded at $13.76. 26,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 647,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

Several research firms have commented on PSNL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Personalis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $634.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.55.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 68.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,933,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $54,057.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,204 shares of company stock worth $3,418,832 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSNL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Personalis by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,195,000 after purchasing an additional 881,659 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Personalis by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,294,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,744,000 after purchasing an additional 743,691 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,094,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,585,000 after acquiring an additional 459,007 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 437,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 218,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,818,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after acquiring an additional 187,201 shares in the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

