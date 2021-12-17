PEPS Coin Price Down 36.4% Over Last 7 Days (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $2,708.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded down 36.4% against the US dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.79 or 0.00185082 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 68.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 191.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

