Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Penumbra by 108.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 0.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Penumbra by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,339,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,006,000 after buying an additional 55,761 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the second quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEN opened at $247.10 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.22 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.54 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.40.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $3,691,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total transaction of $654,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,921 shares of company stock worth $14,681,115 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

