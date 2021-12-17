Peggy H. Eddens Sells 1,552 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $76,342.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of WSFS stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.64 and a 12-month high of $56.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.16.
WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 41.60%. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WSFS shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 26.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 173.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 37,033 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 120.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 66,392 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 25.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About WSFS Financial
WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.
