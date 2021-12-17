Peggy H. Eddens Sells 1,552 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $76,342.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.64 and a 12-month high of $56.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.16.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 41.60%. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.11%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WSFS shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 26.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 173.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 37,033 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 120.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 66,392 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 25.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

