PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Sells $226,000.00 in Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $46.36 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 113.07 and a beta of 3.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average of $46.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.07%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 258.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 203.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.