PayPoint (LON:PAY) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of PayPoint (LON:PAY) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 540 ($7.14) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.84) target price on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of PAY opened at GBX 619 ($8.18) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 668.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,051.39. PayPoint has a 52 week low of GBX 560 ($7.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 742 ($9.81). The company has a market capitalization of £425.53 million and a PE ratio of 7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio is 0.40%.

In other PayPoint news, insider Nick Wiles bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 617 ($8.15) per share, with a total value of £61,700 ($81,538.26). Insiders acquired 10,055 shares of company stock valued at $6,207,859 over the last three months.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

