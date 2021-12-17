PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 2.5% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,195,782,000 after buying an additional 359,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,168,718,000 after buying an additional 560,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,445,102,000 after buying an additional 620,061 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,035,944,000 after buying an additional 366,457 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.18.

PYPL opened at $188.75 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $179.15 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $221.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

