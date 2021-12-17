PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Erste Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.18.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $188.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.38. The company has a market cap of $221.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.15 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

