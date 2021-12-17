Paybswap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,133.00 (PAYB)

Paybswap (CURRENCY:PAYB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Paybswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Paybswap has a market cap of $754,088.55 and approximately $3,133.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Paybswap has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00053031 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,819.99 or 0.08088533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00078266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,176.35 or 0.99892346 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00050967 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002717 BTC.

About Paybswap

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap . The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap

Buying and Selling Paybswap

