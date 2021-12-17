PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 72 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,417 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,354 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Netflix by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 1.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1.4% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $589.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $647.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $579.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $478.54 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $261.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.11.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

