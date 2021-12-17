PAX Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in CME Group by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in CME Group by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $220.21 per share, with a total value of $352,336.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $229.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.00. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.15 and a 12 month high of $232.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.10%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.79.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

