PAX Financial Group LLC Has $705,000 Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Incyte by 20.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Incyte by 2.4% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 45,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 2.2% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Incyte by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Incyte by 5.8% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Incyte from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist cut their price target on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.30.

Shares of INCY opened at $71.99 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.29 and a 200-day moving average of $73.68.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

