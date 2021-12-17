PAX Financial Group LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 15.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth $57,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 12.6% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 7.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 260,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,957,000 after buying an additional 16,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $595.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $642.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $652.71. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.45 and a 12 month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.46.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

