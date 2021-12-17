PAX Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

PAX Financial Group LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 2.1% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 25,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $235,000.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $109.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $89.06 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

