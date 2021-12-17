PAX Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,227 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Izurieta sold 6,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.94, for a total transaction of $4,176,354.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,620 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,863. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIVB. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $769.95.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $670.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $353.03 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $716.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $628.07. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.90.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.81 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

