Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,385 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Bank OZK raised its stake in Amazon.com by 551.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 502 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,124,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,377.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,449.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,429.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Truist increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,178.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

