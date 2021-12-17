Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.08

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 6771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRTY. TheStreet downgraded Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 4th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $577.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 69.29% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $510.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director William S. Creekmuir purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 470,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 484,000 shares of company stock worth $2,583,540. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Party City Holdco by 968,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Party City Holdco by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Party City Holdco Company Profile (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

