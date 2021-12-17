Parthenon LLC Takes $260,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Parthenon LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.20.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 442,529 shares of company stock worth $32,702,098 in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $59.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.73.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.