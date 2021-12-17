Parthenon LLC Sells 4,760 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Parthenon LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 16,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 19.8% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 85,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 14,063 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 93,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 77,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 9,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 73,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

NYSE:PFE opened at $61.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.84. The company has a market cap of $343.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

