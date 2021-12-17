Parthenon LLC Reduces Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Parthenon LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up 2.3% of Parthenon LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Parthenon LLC owned about 0.05% of Fastenal worth $15,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 51.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 191.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 23,466 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 56.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $63.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.43. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $64.46.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

