Parthenon LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Parthenon LLC reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.63.

International Business Machines stock opened at $125.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

