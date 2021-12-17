Parthenon LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Parthenon LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,185 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.7% of Parthenon LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $148.75 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.69 and a 200-day moving average of $172.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

