Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 992 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 39,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 573.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 91,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 77,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $377,000.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $81.25. The stock had a trading volume of 46,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,046. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.34 and a 200 day moving average of $81.89. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.93 and a 12-month high of $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

