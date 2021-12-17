Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 229 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 65,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $19,678,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,203,000.

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.56. 68,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,750. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.71. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

