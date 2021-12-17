Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $5.83 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 321,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN comprises about 1.7% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMJ. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 21.3% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the third quarter worth about $149,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the third quarter worth about $213,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $16.90. The stock had a trading volume of 48,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,556. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.26, for a total value of $543,407.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.41, for a total transaction of $201,063.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,993 shares of company stock worth $2,346,584.

